The cheapest ticket on StubHub for the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday is $539 . For the NFC Championship, where the Detroit Lions will travel to California to play the San Francisco 49ers, it’s $433 . Why the $100 difference? Call it the Taylor Swift effect.

Will Taylor Swift Go To The Chiefs Vs. Ravens Playoff Game In Baltimore?

Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs vs. Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium to cheer on her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. If the Chiefs win, they will be in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five seasons. If the Ravens triumph, there will be a lot of conflicted Swifties in the Baltimore area.

Swift was good luck for the Chiefs last weekend when they beat the Buffalo Bills, and for Kelce, in particular, who scored two touchdowns. After the first, he did Swift’s signature Fearless heart hands gesture. “Yeah, man, had to spread the love baby,” he told his brother, shirtless legend Jason, on the New Heights With Jason And Travis Kelce podcast. “Always got to spread that love, baby.”

Sunday’s AFC Championship game airs on CBS and streams on Paramount+ at 3 p.m. EST, followed by the NFC Championship game at 6:30 p.m. EST. To paraphrase Lions celebrity super-fan Tim Robinson, I think you should watch.