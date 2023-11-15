taylor swift travis kelce 2023
Travis Kelce Was Just As Surprised As The Swifties When He Heard Taylor Swift’s ‘Karma’ Lyric Change

Taylor Swift had Swifties in Argentina shook this past weekend. During the Latin leg of her Eras Tour, Swift gave a Midnights fan favorite a slight update. During a performance of “Karma,” a song whose lyrics contain “Karma is the guy on the screen / coming straight home to me,” Swift changed a single word, which made all the difference.

Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me,” which was met with cheers from the audience. The lyric change comes as a nod to her beau, Travis Kelce, who is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. A clip that was later uploaded to social media sees Kelce hearing the change in real-time, and appearing equally as surprised.

On his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted that he didn’t know this would transpire.

“I might have had a little bit of a clue,” Kelce said, “but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me… I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.'”

This particular moment was well-received among the Swifties and Kelce himself, as was evidenced by the passionate kiss the two shared after the concert.

