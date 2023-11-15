Taylor Swift had Swifties in Argentina shook this past weekend. During the Latin leg of her Eras Tour, Swift gave a Midnights fan favorite a slight update. During a performance of “Karma,” a song whose lyrics contain “Karma is the guy on the screen / coming straight home to me,” Swift changed a single word, which made all the difference.

Swift sang “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me,” which was met with cheers from the audience. The lyric change comes as a nod to her beau, Travis Kelce, who is the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. A clip that was later uploaded to social media sees Kelce hearing the change in real-time, and appearing equally as surprised.

On his New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce admitted that he didn’t know this would transpire.

“I might have had a little bit of a clue,” Kelce said, “but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, it still shocked me… I was like, ‘Oh, she really just said that.'”

This particular moment was well-received among the Swifties and Kelce himself, as was evidenced by the passionate kiss the two shared after the concert.