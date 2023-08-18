Taylor Swift has had the internet abuzz all summer long. Between her recording breaking Eras Tour and the release of her Speak Now re-recording, the “Karma” hitmaker has been keeping the Swifties fed.

Last week, at the conclusion of the first leg of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles, Swift announced 1989 (Taylor’s Version), a re-recording of her 2014 album.

1989 was a particularly special era for Swift, as the album marked her pivot from country to pop music, and fans have been waiting for to get their hands on Swift’s new version. Today (August 17), Swift announced that she’s releasing a version of the vinyl edition with an alternate cover. On 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Sunrise Boulevard Vinyl Edition, Swift is seen laying in the sand on the beach, wearing a colorful jumper.

On the inside are two pastel yellow vinyl discs.

https://x.com/taylorswift13/status/1692250369164751110?s=46&t=0B7rjHID1V3nNPkYMB-koA

This particular album cover is only available for a limited time, however, fans can purchase this special edition until Saturday (August 19) through Swift’s website.

All editions of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) will come with five previously unreleased songs, as well as never before seen photos.

As of now, this special edition is only available to fans with a U.S. address.

1989 (Taylor’s Version) is out 10/27 via Republic. Find more information here.