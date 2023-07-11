It’s only been days since Taylor Swift dropped Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), but it seems companies are pulling inspiration from it already. Whether they make good attempts or just plain cringe ones is up for debate.

The FBI’s official Washington Field account added to the mix earlier this morning by naming specific songs from the tracklist while encouraging social media users to call in any tips on crimes.

“Justice is better than revenge,” they wrote. “You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit http://tips.fbi.gov to submit a tip.”

The accompanying photo had “Speak Now” written in Swift’s same purple font, followed by a large “Do you have a tip about a federal crime?” underneath. Formatting the rest after Swift’s back album cover, they then called out various crimes like a song tracklist: “1. Terrorism (FBI’s Version)” and so on.

Justice is better than revenge. You may not be Superman, but you can help the #FBI protect the country. If you have information about a federal crime, speak now. Call 1-800-225-5324 or visit https://t.co/t8G7LO4hxu to submit a tip. pic.twitter.com/kn9QhlNhGx — FBI Washington Field (@FBIWFO) July 10, 2023

Fans in the replies joked about the person running the account and threw out some simple “lmao” comments — focusing mainly on the graphic design.

However, given Swifties have other priorities on their minds this morning, like battling Ticketmaster again to attend the European Eras Tour leg, it’s up in the air about whether they’ll really be calling in any tips soon. Unless it’s about getting front-row passes — which we wouldn’t encourage.