Last week, Taylor Swift announced that she (along with Paramore) will be bringing The Eras Tour for 14 newly announced concerts. The trek is set to kick off with four nights at France’s Paris La Défense Arena in May 2024, and tickets were set to go on sale today (July 11). However, Ticketmaster has faced issues significant enough that today’s on-sale has been put on hold.

In a tweet shared today, Ticketmaster’s French Twitter account explained (translated to English), “The 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Eras Tour for Paris La Défense Arena has been put on hold. We will keep you posted with a new on-sale time as soon as possible. All codes not already used will remain valid.”

As Variety notes, there appears to be a technical issue with the Ticketmaster platform that’s preventing users from being able to log in. There were, at one point, over 700,000 in the queue to get their hands on tickets.

Swift faced issues with Ticketmaster last year, when Eras Tour tickets first started going on sale. She said at the time, “There are a multitude of reasons why people had such a hard time trying to get tickets and I’m trying to figure out how this situation can be improved moving forward. I’m not going to make excuses for anyone because we asked them, multiple times, if they could handle this kind of demand and we were assured they could. It’s truly amazing that 2.4 million people got tickets, but it really pisses me off that a lot of them feel like they went through several bear attacks to get them.”

