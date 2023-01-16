SZA had no idea what she was in for when she finally released SOS on December 9. Literally. “I never thought in a million years that people would like it,” she told Rolling Stone later in the month, around the time it became her first career No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Single “Kill Bill” has also topped the Billboard Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts.

Has anyone ever been so happy to have been so wrong?

This week marks the fifth consecutive week that SOS has reigned at No. 1. ” God is good. F*ck who disagree! Focus on yourself believe in yourself TRUST YOURSELF. GRATEFUL,” SZA wrote in an emoji-filled tweet. Previously, SOS hit “Kill Bill” gave SZA her first No. 1 on Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart and second No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. But on Friday, January 13, SZA was relishing in hitting No. 1 on a different Billboard chart.

“I appreciate every milestone and accolade but THIS? As a writer [this] means so f*cking much to me. I aspire to be a better writer everyday thank you WOW,” she tweeted along with a screenshot of the news that she earned her first week at No. 1 on the Hot 100 Songwriters chart last week.

Per Billboard, the No. 1 spot was earned by SZA having 15 charting songs on the Hot 100 chart dated January 14. All of them are from the SOS track list, including “Kill Bill” (No. 3), “Shirt” (No. 23), “Nobody Gets Me” (No. 42), “Low” (No. 45), “Blind” (No. 51), and “Snooze” (No. 53).

SZA is scheduled to kick off her SOS Tour with Omar Apollo as the opener on February 21 in Columbus, Ohio. See all the dates here.