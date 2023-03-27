taylor swift eras 2023
Here Are All The Celebrity Appearances From Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift‘s Eras tour is proving to be one of the most exciting tours of the year. Fans have shown up by the tens of thousands each night, as Swift delivers epic performances of songs from each of her 10 albums.

Not only are the Swifties showing up in huge numbers, but also, some of Swift’s peers.

Some vigilant fans have been able to capture photos of some of the big names who have been in attendance at some of the Eras tour stops.

Three famous Emmas were spotted at Swift’s concert this past weekend — Emma Watson, Emma Roberts, and Emma Stone.

Laura Dern, who appears in Swift’s video for “Bejeweled,” also made an appearance at one of Swift’s shows, along with her “No Body, No Crime” collaborators, Haim.

Model, actress, and longtime Taylor Swift bestie Cara Delevigne also attended one of the Eras tour stops, and was even generous enough to live stream the show.

Actress Chloe Grace Moretz was also seen having the time of her life.

Australian actress Samara Weaving, of Babylon and Scream VI fame attended the concert on opening night, and shared a photo to her Instagram story.

Former Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt attended one of the first nights of the Eras, and noted that he was impressed by her endurance, as she performed and danced nonstop for three hours.

Grey’s Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo was spotted at one of the shows, which is fitting, as one of Swift’s cats is named after Pompeo’s Grey’s Anatomy character, Meredith Grey.

Even professional wrestlers Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville showed they have a soft spot for Swift at her Vegas show.

As entertainers across the board have shown their love for Swift, it’s evident that she knows how to put on a hell of a show.

