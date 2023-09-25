As rumors about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating continue to swirl, the NFL star seems to be endearing himself to Swifties. As one fan put it, “taylor dating an american football player who is vaccinated, drinks bud light and loves his mom.” Swift went to a Kansas City Chiefs game to watch Kelce play yesterday (September 24), which of course essentially confirmed that something is going on between the two.

Furthermore, after Swift watched the game, she left the stadium with Kelce; Jarrett Payton, a TV anchor and son of NFL legend Walter Payton, shared a video of the two walking together in the bowels of Arrowhead Stadium after the game. A fan also got a video of Kelce and Swift in a convertible outside the venue.

Some fans even picked up on what appears to be a Swift Easter egg from Kelce. After the game, he wrote a white and blue outfit, which fans were able to identify as KidSuper Studios’ “1989 Bedroom Painting” jacket and pants combo, certainly a choice look given the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version) and perhaps not a coincidence.

Another fan took things even further, tweeting, “u guys will NOT believe what i found out about travis kelce SO apparently he was born in 1989, he joined the NFL in 2013, won his first superbowl at the age of 31 (13 backwards yk) and for the cherry on top, bro weights 113kg ijbol isn’t that WILD?”