Pretty much everybody has been talking about the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating rumors… aside from Swift and Kelce themselves. Now, though, Kelce has finally spoken.

In an interview on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show today (September 21), the NFL star was asked about all the rumors and he started, “I’ll tell you what: It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually got. Right now, it’s like an old game in school called ‘Telephone,’ where everybody’s just whispering in each other’s ear, just hearing some random stuff.”

He then addressed his brother Jason Kelce joking about the situation, then continued, “I threw it out there. I threw the ball in her court, and you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead, and see which one’s a little more lit,’ so we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

This follows a recent report that indicated Swift and Kelce have so far hung out a couple times and have been texting each other over the past week, with Kelce reportedly telling Swift that he’d like to see her some more. Per the report, “Taylor and Travis have hung out twice, and it’s nothing serious. She thinks he is very charming, and they have been texting this last week. He is a little embarrassed at how much attention they are getting, but he has told her he would love to continue seeing her.”