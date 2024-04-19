More than just about any musician today, Taylor Swift is known for working elements of her personal life into her lyrics. So, with her new album The Tortured Poets Department out now, fans have been combing through the tracklist. Some lyrics have been identified as potentially being about Travis Kelce , so let’s check them out.

“So High School”

“I feel so high school every time I look at you

I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you.”

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?

It’s just a game, but really.”

Swift has been spotted in crowds with Kelce on multiple occasions, whether they’re celebrating the Super Bowl or enjoying Coachella. The “marry, kiss, or kill” line could also be a sly reference to an old video of Kelce playing that game with Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.

“The Alchemy”

“So when I touch down

Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.”

“These blokes warm the benches

We’ve been on a winning streak.”

These lyrics make references to sports terms, an apparent nod to Kelce’s NFL career.