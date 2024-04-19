More than just about any musician today, Taylor Swift is known for working elements of her personal life into her lyrics. So, with her new album The Tortured Poets Department out now, fans have been combing through the tracklist. Some lyrics have been identified as potentially being about Travis Kelce, so let’s check them out.
“So High School”
“I feel so high school every time I look at you
I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you.”
“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me?
It’s just a game, but really.”
Swift has been spotted in crowds with Kelce on multiple occasions, whether they’re celebrating the Super Bowl or enjoying Coachella. The “marry, kiss, or kill” line could also be a sly reference to an old video of Kelce playing that game with Swift, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry.
“The Alchemy”
“So when I touch down
Call the amateurs and cut ’em from the team.”
“These blokes warm the benches
We’ve been on a winning streak.”
These lyrics make references to sports terms, an apparent nod to Kelce’s NFL career.
“But Daddy I Love Him”
“I’ll tell you somethin’ right now
You ain’t gotta pray for me
Me and my wild boy, and all of his wild joy.”
It didn’t take much convincing for some fans to believe that “wild boy” refers to Kelce and his exuberant nature.
The Tortured Poets Department is out now via Republic. Find more information here.