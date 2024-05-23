We’re creeping toward the one-year anniversary of Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour passing through Kansas City, Missouri for two nights last July, which would be an insignificant occasion if not for the fact that it marked the beginning of the world’s favorite love story between Swift and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce. The general public didn’t become aware of their romance until Swift attended the Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears last September, but Swift later confirmed to Time that they’d quietly begun “hanging out right after” Kelce “very adorably put me on blast on his podcast” in July.

Patrick Mahomes has added to the lore.

“We enjoy it; it’s been a fun run,” the two-time MVP- and three-time Super Bowl-winning Chiefs quarterback said during a Thursday (May 23) appearance on ESPN’s The Pat McAfee Show. “I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to the first Taylor concert when the friendship bracelet — he was sitting in my suite. So, I feel like I was the matchmaker. I had some input in there as well. I was like, ‘Dude, just go for it. Just go for it.’ And you know Travis, man. He does it, and he’s a great dude, and I’m glad that it’s all worked out for the best.”

"I like to take some of the credit. I was the one who invited Travis to his first Taylor concert." Patrick Mahomes played matchmaker 😂 (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/DnNUqPdmUk — ESPN (@espn) May 23, 2024

Of course, Mahomes’ mention of “the friendship bracelet” is in reference to when Kelce initially shot his shot at Swift on the July 26, 2023 episode of New Heights with his brother, Jason Kelce.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after the shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” the three-time Super Bowl champion said then. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

He added, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”