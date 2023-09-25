Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s Relationship Timeline: How Did They Meet?

This Is Football host Kevin Clark said at the end of his Week 3 recap episode that we are headed toward “an absolute mania” not felt in the football world since Tim Tebow after Taylor Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs’ 41-10 drudging of the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 24. There is already enough evidence to support Clark’s theory.

Swift was not at Arrowhead Stadium because it was an idyllic autumn day in Kansas City, Missouri, nor because she’d suddenly abandoned her formative Philadelphia Eagles fandom for the Chiefs. She was there to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce — screaming “let’s f*cking go” when he caught a touchdown — and now we are forced to consider whether they’re actually in a relationship. Or rather, we can’t help ourselves from nosing into a potential celebrity power coupling.

Either way, this started in July. Swift had brought her The Eras Tour to Arrowhead Stadium on July 7 and 8. During the July 26 episode of the New Heights podcast, co-hosted by Travis and his brother, Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce, Travis recounted attending one of the shows.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after the shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he said. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion continued, “If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it.”

August slipped away, and come early September, outlets like Entertainment Tonight and The Messenger reported Kelce and Swift were “hanging out” but not officially dating.

On Thursday, September 14, Jason Kelce’s Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 34-28, on Amazon Prime’s Thursday Night Football. After the game, Tony Gonzalez couldn’t help but ask about Travis and Taylor, a question Jason uncomfortably eluded.

Tony asked Jason about the Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift dating rumors 😂@TonyGonzalez88 | #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/iHHqDvWC9B — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) September 15, 2023

On September 20, Jason Kelce briefly caused an uproar when he was again asked about the rumors while appearing on Philadelphia’s SportsRadio 94 WIP.