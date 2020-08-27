Taylor Swift, who became the best-selling musician in 2019, has been more than generous with her money recently. At the onset of the pandemic, the singer covered rent for a worried NYC photographer and donated millions of dollars to relief funds following Tennessee’s devastating tornado in early March. Now, Swift continues her give back by covering a large portion of a fan’s tuition costs.

18-year-old Vitoria Mario launched a GoFundMe page after receiving an offer to study math at the UK’s prestigious University Of Warwick. Mario emigrated from Portugal four years ago to attend school in the UK, but since she doesn’t have citizenship status, she’s not eligible to receive scholarships from the university. On Thursday, Mario was halfway to her goal of £40,000, roughly $52,500, until Taylor Swift came across her fundraiser page.

The singer decided to give her enough money to reach her goal, which ended up being over $30,000. “Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality,” Swift wrote on Mario’s GoFundMe page. “I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do!”

Mario was over the moon upon seeing Swift’s generous donation and shared a video to Twitter in order to thank the pop star. “Thank you so much Taylor for your big impact in my campaign and in my life, and for being so generous and so kind towards me.”

Watch Mario’s message thanking Swift for her large donation below.