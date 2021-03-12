For the past several months, Taylor Swift fans have been waiting with bated breath to hear the re-recorded versions of her old hits after she secured the rights to begin crafting her own “Taylor Versions” to circumvent Big Machine profiting on her work in November. After teasing one of those songs, “Love Story,” in the trailer for Ryan Reynolds’ upcoming Satan-starring rom-com (lol), she gave fans a preview of the “Taylor’s Version” of “Wildest Dreams” in another trailer, this one for Dreamworks Animation’s upcoming film Spirit Untamed. Swift posted a preview of the trailer on her Instagram:

According to People Magazine‘s first look feature, Spirit Untamed follows Lucky Prescott (played by Isabela Merced, who will also appear on the film’s soundtrack), a girl who relocates to a rural town and meets a kindred spirit in a wild mustang named, fittingly, Spirit. The film will also star Andre Braugher, Julianne Moore, Marsai Martin, Mckenna Grace, and Walton Goggins.

Somewhat ironically, the film features voice work from Jake Gyllenhaal, who plays Lucky’s father. Gyllenhaal, of course, is considered one of Swift’s inspirations, as the pair dated briefly in 2010. Fans credit her breakup with the actor for songs from her album Red, including “All Too Well,” “State of Grace,” and “The Moment I Knew.” Fans may need to wait a while to hear those songs re-recorded though; the first item on the “Taylor’s Version” docket is Fearless (Taylor’s Version), due April 9.

Watch the Spirit Untamed trailer with Taylor’s re-recorded “Taylor’s Version” of “Wildest Dreams” above.