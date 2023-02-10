At 19 years old, Australian singer/rapper The Kid Laroi is living the teen dream. With lots of hits under his belt, and a promising debut album on the way, Laroi seems to have it all. However, like every kid, Laroi is dealing with the pains of growing. He expresses these woes on his new single, “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1).”

In the latest cut from his upcoming album, The First Time, Laroi remembers the days when he used to dream of where he is now.

“Growing up, I watched my favorite rappers’ interviews / I ain’t believe ’em when they said, ‘It ain’t all what it seems’ / But now I’m here, realized they were tellin’ truth / ‘Cause you sacrificed yourself for everybody’s needs, by any means / I’m married to the game for this diamond ring / And I spend more time with her than anybody else it seems,” he raps.

In the song’s accompanying visual, Laroi is seen walking through several scenes from his life, including visiting his uncle’s grave, measuring his height against a wall, and partying and causing trouble with his friends.

Both the song and the video clock in at just over two minutes, leaving the viewers wanting to see how the story continues.

Check out the video for “Kids Are Growing Up (Part 1)” above.