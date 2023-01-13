The Kid Laroi is back. Today (January 12), the Australian rapper teased his upcoming debut album The First Time with a cinematic new trailer.

“You never forget the first time,” he says in the clip. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss.” Throughout the video are clips of him falling into a pool, skateboarding, smoking a cigarette, and sharing a kiss, replicating an A24 aesthetic.

Though he has not announced the release date for the album yet, fans will soon get a taste of it next week, as he revealed that the first single from the album drops a week from today.

It’s hard to believe this is only The Kid Laroi’s first album, as he has garnered much popularity over the past few years with his F*ck Love mixtape series. These mixtapes spawned hit singles like “Without You” and the Justin Bieber-assisted “Stay,” both of which have gone viral on TikTok.

If his debut album is anything like his mixtapes, fans are in for a real treat.

You can check out the trailer for The First Time above.

Pre-save the first single from The Kid Laroi’s The First Time here.