The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber debuted their first collaboration earlier this year as the former appeared on Bieber’s sixth album, Justice, for their “Unstable” track. Three months later, the duo is back in action with their latest effort, “Stay.” This time around, The Kid Laroi is in the driver’s seat as he sets up a story about a troubled relationship that seems to be faulty on his account. In the video, Laroi journeys through a city while begging his partner to stay by his side as he hopefully gets his act together for the sake of their relationship. Bieber delivers a verse that echos a similar sentiment proving that both singers are simply aiming to be the best versions of themselves.

“Stay” is the latest in a string of collaborations involving The Kid Laroi. He recently teamed up with Polo G and Lil Durk in a video for their “No Return” collaboration. He also joined Miley Cyrus on Saturday Night Live to perform a remix of his “Without You” track which he shared just days prior to the late-night appearance. Lastly, at the top of the year, Laroi delivered his “Reminds Me Of You” single which featured a posthumous verse from the late Juice WRLD.

As for Bieber, he recently shared a remix of “Peaches” that featured Snoop Dogg, Usher, and Ludacris before joining Migos on their Culture III album.

Press play on The Kid Laroi and Bieber’s “Stay” in the video above.