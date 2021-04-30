After a lengthy list of delays that pushed the album back nearly 12 months, Miley Cyrus finally released her seventh album, Plastic Hearts to conclude 2020. Its release brought forth a number of performances from the singer, but any signs of new music that fans may have hoped for did not arrive until now. Cyrus joined The Kid Laroi for a remix of the 17-year-old’s track, “Without You.” The song lives on Laroi’s 2020 album Savage Love and details the aftermath of a broken love and how the pain of separation cuts so deeper than they might have expected. Miley’s addition also provides a back-and-forth conversation to help Laroi bring the songs’ theme to life.

For listeners who enjoy the song, it also comes with a video that finds the duo consoling each other through their respective heartbreaks. In addition to that, they’ll be able to watch the duo perform it on an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live. Cyrus was revealed as the musical guest for the show and shortly after she revealed her set would also feature the young Australian singer. “Live from New York with little bro,” she wrote in a post to Twitter that featured an image of the duo.

The song arrives after she covered Queen, Stevie Nicks, and Blondie during her NCAA Men’s Final Four set. She also celebrated the 15th anniversary of Hannah Montana with a lengthy letter to fans and flowers which she sent to Migos for their 2013 track of the same title.

You can listen to the remix in the video above.