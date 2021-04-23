Fans of Ariana Grande and The Weeknd who appreciated the duo’s first collaboration, 2014’s “Love Me Harder,” had to wait a little over seven years to get a second song from them. That second track would wind up being “Off The Table” from Grande’s sixth album, Positions. Luckily for the singers’ supporters, they didn’t have to wait nearly as long for a third track between Grande and The Weeknd. The pair reunited for a remix of “Save Your Tears,” a track from The Weeknd’s After Hours album.

The new version arrives with an animated visual that sees The Weeknd building the ideal woman for himself thanks to an assembly line of body parts. The “Save Your Tears” remix comes weeks after The Weeknd hinted that the After Hours era, one that began with the album’s release in March 2020, was not over yet. “P.s. this chapter isn’t quite done yet …” he said on Twitter, adding, “still tying some loose ends.” Afterward, he dropped a video for “Try Me” from his 2018 EP, My Dear Melancholy, and sold an unreleased song through an NFT auction.

On Grande’s side of things, she recently connected with Demi Lovato for their “Met Him Last Night” track and shared a behind-the-scenes clip of her meticulously singing during a Positions studio session.

Press play on the “Save Your Tears” remix in the video above.