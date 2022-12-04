Arianators are likely going to have to wait for a new Ariana Grande album because the two-time Grammy winner is busy transforming into Glinda for Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of Wicked. Luckily, it’s impossible to tire of her existing discography. That much is clear on Spotify.

Grande’s Positions recently surpassed four billion streams on Spotify and became her fifth album to eclipse that mark, according to Pop Crave and Spotify Daily Data. The album’s title track became Grande’s sixth No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. Her other four albums to have reached at least four billion Spotify streams are 2019’s Thank U, Next, 2018’s Sweetener, 2016’s Dangerous Woman, and 2014’s My Everything.

‘Positions’ by #ArianaGrande has reached 4 BILLION streams on Spotify. It’s her fifth album to achieve this. pic.twitter.com/ozy0JT4kYM — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 4, 2022

.@ArianaGrande’s “Positions” has now surpassed 4 BILLION streams on Spotify. It’s her 5th album to do so – the most for any artist. — Spotify Daily Data (@spotify_data) December 4, 2022

The Instagram fan page @honeymoonavenue posted about the accomplishment, which Grande shared to her Instagram Story with a heart and “thank you.”

Spotify dominated the news cycle last week because of Spotify Wrapped. The personalized recap released annually by the streaming giant gifted top listeners with recorded thank-you videos from the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Blackpink, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Baby, and more.

According to Spotify, the top-five most-streamed artists globally in 2022 were Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, Drake, The Weeknd, and BTS. Whenever Grande chooses to drop again, she’ll likely reclaim her rightful place near the top.