The White Lotus was just supposed to be a one-off, with a premise that even if it got a second season couldn’t ever reunite the same cast. The upside to that, though, is that each season always has an amazing new ensemble. Round two had such luminaries as Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, and F. Murray Abraham, to say nothing of the returning Jennifer Coolidge. Round three already has Parker Posey, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, and Jason Isaacs. (Still no sign of Coolidge, whose Tanya could always be exhumed somehow.) But now it’s gotten even better.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the vacation show’s third season has just added no less than Walton Goggins. Walton Goggins: the human steroid injection for any show or movie. Walton Goggins: the guy whose range includes bone-chilling Boyd Crowder on Justified, trans prostitute Venus on Sons of Anarchy, and pickle-loving Baby Billy on The Righteous Gemstones. Walton Goggins: an actor who should be in everything anyway.

Where will Goggins and company be vacationing in the next batch of White Lotus episodes? In Thailand, in and around Koh Samui, Phuket, and Bangkok. He’ll be joined by four other new additions: Sarah Catherine Hook (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It), Sam Nivola (Maestro), Aimee Lou Wood (BAFTA winner for Sex Education), and Patrick Schwarzenegger, of The Staircase and the Boys spinoff Gen V and who has two pretty famous parents.

