Tinashe Reminisces About Working With Britney Spears: ‘I Was In Heaven’

Tinashe had a big moment in 2016 when she and Britney Spears linked up on a remix of the latter’s “Slumber Party.” They also performed the song together at 102.7 KIIS FM’s Jingle Ball later that year. Now, Tinashe has revisited that time in a new conversation on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Tinashe told the host, “…Baby One More Time was the very first CD, like, of mine that I owned, and I ended up working with her, which is crazy. Crazy!” She added of working with Spears, “I’m telling you, it was… I was, like, in heaven. It still feels really surreal just to be able to work with somebody that, you know, you’ve idolized your entire life. [It] was really, really, really crazy. Still to this day, I’m like, ‘I can’t believe that happened.’”

Tinashe also noted, “Totally authentic, like, she’s Britney a hundred percent, and to see her star power on stage as well. When you’re actually on the stage with her, like, filming a music video with her, the camera’s rolling, you just see that character come out of her and you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s Britney Spears!’”

“Slumber Party” has actually come up a lot lately, as Charli XCX recently said, “I don’t know if I was the first choice, but I did get asked to feature on the ‘Slumber Party’ remix. Unfortunately, it just couldn’t work out with the timings and everything.”

