If there’s anything TOMORROW X TOGETHER, or TXT, is doing ahead of their comeback, besides being on top of TikTok trends and whatnot, it’s dropping hints and teasers for their upcoming EP, The Name Chapter: Temptation.

Just a week ahead of the release, BigHit Music unveiled the tracklist to the forthcoming EP today (January 19), including a total of five tracks. ‘Temptation’ features the lead single “Sugar Rush Ride,” along with b-sides “Devil by the Window,” “Happy Fools (feat. Coi Leray), “Tinnitus (Wanna Be a Rock),” and “Farewell, Neverland.” The lead single was produced by Slow Rabbit, and gives credit to Sofia Kay, Supreme Boi, Moa “Cazzi Opeia” Carlebecker, “hitman” bang, Salem Ilese, Krysta Youngs, Myah Marie Langston, and OLLIPOP.

However, upon the unveiling, the tracklist also confirmed the ongoing rumors of Coi Leray’s feature on the EP after the “Players” rapper tweeted photos of herself out and about in a TXT shirt, showing love for the BigHit boy group.

Just this morning, TXT member Yeonjun quote-retweeted Coi Leray, returning the love with a video of him greenscreening her photo and adding pop-up effects featuring her face onto his shirt.

The Name Chapter: Temptation is set to release next week on Friday, January 27 at midnight EST. Ahead of the actual release, TXT recently announced the group will embark on their Act: Sweet Mirage Tour this March in the US and Asia.