Tony Bennett was a winner from last night’s Grammy Awards before they even started. When the nominees for the 2022 ceremony were announced last year, he became the oldest artist to ever be nominated for an award in the general field thanks to his nomination for Album Of The Year, for his Lady Gaga collaboration Love For Sale.

Overall, Bennett and Gaga got six nominations: Album Of The Year; Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album; Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical (all for Love For Sale); Record Of The Year; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance; and Best Music Video (all for “I Get A Kick Out Of You”). They did well at yesterday’s ceremony, as Bennett and Gaga ended up winning for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album and Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical.

With those wins, Bennett is the second-oldest person to ever win a Grammy, at 95 years and 243 days old. As The Los Angeles Times notes, the only Grammy winner older than Bennett was Mississippi blues pianist Pinetop Perkins, who won the Best Traditional Blues Album award for Joined At The Hip in 2011. He was 97 years and 221 days at the time of his victory and he died the next month, on March 21.

Meanwhile, Gaga offered a special performance in honor of Bennett during the show. While Bennett has retired from performing and therefore did not join Gaga on stage, he did introduce her in a brief pre-taped video.

