Now is Tony Bennett’s time to shine. The 95-year-old singer recently became the oldest artist to ever be nominated for the Album Of The Year Grammy Award, and he’s also fresh off the release of his One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett And Lady Gaga concert special. Now, CBS and Entertainment Weekly have shared a highlight from the show, the emotional moment when Gaga escorted Bennett off the stage for the final time.

Before doing so, Gaga says, “Tony, we’re all so grateful to have witnessed your talent, your generosity, your creativity, and your kindness, your service through all the years.” After pausing for applause, Gaga added, “Mr. Bennett, it would be my honor to escort you off the stage.”

Bennett gave a quiet “thank you” and nodded subtly as he gazed over the cheering crowd. Gaga then kissed the singer’s hand, locked arms with him, and walked as Bennett smiled and waved to the audience.

The Radio City Music Hall concerts were full of special moments, like one Gaga told Anderson Cooper about last month: “For the first couple of weeks that I saw Tony since COVID, he called me ‘Sweetheart.’ But I wasn’t sure he knew who I was. [Radio City Music Hall was] the first time that Tony said my name in a long time. I had to keep it together, because we had a sold-out show, and I have a job to do. But I’ll tell you, when I walked out on that stage, and he said, ‘It’s Lady Gaga,’ my friend saw me. And it was very special.”