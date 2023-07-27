Tori Kelly did not envision the release week of her EP, Tori, unfolding this way, but the “Missin U” singer choosing to spin her hospitalization due to blood clotting in her legs and lungs, as first reported by TMZ, into humbling perspective.

Kelly posted a handwritten letter to her Instagram and Twitter accounts on Thursday morning, July 27, which can be read below:

“Hi friends… As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me. Of course I’m heartbroken about all of the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first. Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday! I love you all so much & I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love & care I have received. Thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love,

Tori.”

Kelly’s message comes less than 24 hours after André Murillo, her husband since 2018, provided a glimpse of hope on his Instagram Story, writing, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! [Red heart emoji]”

TMZ’s initial report on July 24 stated that the two-time Grammy winner had been at dinner with her friends in downtown Los Angeles “when her heart started beating really fast,” and she lost consciousness “for a while.”

“We’re told Tori’s getting care in the ICU, doctors have discovered clots in Tori’s legs and her lungs and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart,” TMZ relayed at the time. “The singer’s been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.”

While Kelly will not be able to celebrate the arrival of Tori with her scheduled performance at The Roxy in LA on Friday (July 28), it seems she has trended in a positive direction that wasn’t guaranteed when the week began.