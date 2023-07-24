Grammy Award-winning singer and Sing 2 actress Tori Kelly has been gearing up for her big return to music. In March, after she hinted that fans would be treated to a taste of her R&B side, the musician released her latest single, “Missing U.” However, her plans to jump into the fast-paced marketing cycle for her forthcoming album might have just been put on hold.

According to TMZ, Kelly has reportedly been rushed to the hospital after she collapsed while attending dinner with friends. The outlet alleges that she frightened her confidants after suddenly appearing unresponsive. A source said that instead of her friends calling for an ambulance to transport her to the closest medical facility, Kelly was carried and then loaded into a personal vehicle to avoid a delay in treatment.

The same source went on to say that Kelly was taken to Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, California, due to the facility’s expertise in treating blood clots, which supposedly led to Kelly’s sudden collapse. An authorized representative for Kelly has not yet issued a statement about the reports. However, the source ensured that while receiving care, medical staff discovered clots in several parts of Kelly’s body, including her legs and lungs.