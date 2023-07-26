After TMZ exclusively reported the other day that Tori Kelly was hospitalized and in “really serious” condition due to blood clots in her legs and lungs, any update is welcome. Luckily, there’s some good news: André Murillo, the “Missin U” singer’s husband since 2018, revealed that she’s slowly on the mend.

“Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger,” Murillo wrote to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, July 26. “Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers. Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much! [Red heart emoji]”

TMZ‘s original July 24 report relayed that Kelly had been at dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday, July 23, “when her heart started beating really fast.”

“We’re told Tori passed out, and was ‘out for a while,'” the outlet wrote, noting her friends drove her to Cedars-Sinai to ensure she’d get the best care. The report continued, “We’re told Tori’s getting care in the ICU, doctors have discovered clots in Tori’s legs and her lungs … and are still working to determine if any clots are around her heart. The singer’s been in and out of consciousness during her hospitalization.”

Kelly’s EP, Tori, is slated for release on Friday, July 28, and the two-time Grammy winner was scheduled to celebrate its arrival with a performance at The Roxy in LA that night.