Bad Bunny might have enjoyed putting The Late Late Show host James Corden into a chokehold physically as the pair played around in a wrestling ring. But Tori Kelly dropped by the show for the television debut performance of her latest single, “Missing U,” she decided to try something else.

Inspired by the early 2000s, the electronic R&B fusion track is warm and fun. Although she was unable to pull together an elaborate set design from the nostalgic videos reference in the track’s official Marc Clasfeld-directed video, Kelly was sure to dress the part, shorting a victorian styled quilted corset, ruched parachute, and a mesh super crop top. The singer delivered a heartfelt vocal performance leaving host Corden too stunned to speak.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song in an interview with People, Kelly said, “This song is about missing somebody, but it’s also, just so inspired by the early 2000s, late ’90s. We wanted to make sure that we got that nostalgic feeling both in the lyrics and in the music. I just knew, ‘OK, when people listen to this, I want them to be transported. I want them to think about that era or just that nostalgic feeling,’ whatever that is for them.”

She later added, “I love that about this song because I think everyone can relate to it in their own way. For me, I just want to blast it in my car and belt it out.”

Watch the full performance above.