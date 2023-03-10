It looks like Bad Bunny is finally blessing us with a “Carpool Karaoke” segment. Today (March 10), The Late Late Show With James Corden shared a preview of an upcoming segment featuring the Puerto Rican superstar.

In the clip, Bad Bunny is introduced as “The biggest streaming artist in the world.” Corden and Bad Bunny are then seen singing along to the latter’s hit single, “Tití Me Preguntó.”

Bad Bunny’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment will air on this Tuesday’s (March 14) episode of The Late Late Show, at 12:37 a.m. ET. It’s coming just in time, too, as Corden’s last episode of The Late Late Show is set for April 28, so who knows how many “Carpool Karaoke” segments Corden has left before the show wraps up.

Last year proved to be eventful for Bad Bunny. His fourth studio album, Un Verano Sin Ti, reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and boasted several hits, like “Tití Me Preguntó,” “Moscow Mule,” “Me Porto Bonito,” and “Despues De La Playa.” The album was nominated for two Grammy awards, including the coveted Album Of The Year award, as well as the Best Música Urbana Album. He won the latter of those, and in his acceptance speech, Bad Bunny said that the album was a result of pure passion.

“I just made it, this album, with love and passion,” he said, “and when you do things with love and passion, everything is easier, and life is easier.”

Check out a preview above.