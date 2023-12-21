Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have each been showered with cheers (and boos) at countless stadiums in their respective careers, but Kelce was still giddy as a schoolboy when discussing how New England Patriots fans erupted for Swift on Sunday, December 17. The galactic pop star was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts to support Kelce as his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Pats, 27-17. As is the case everywhere she goes, Swift became the main attraction.

“They showed Taylor at the game,” the All-Pro Chiefs tight end said on this week’s episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce. “You don’t see an entire home team’s fan base go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors — just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

The two-time Super Bowl champion continued, “They went absolutely insane when they showed Taylor on the screen, yes. There might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f*cking screaming their tail off for her. And yeah, I was trying to keep it cool. I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards. Don’t show your cards.’ It was fun, man.”

Swifties already know, but for the uninitiated: Kelce didn’t randomly select the names Brad and Chad to represent losers wasting their breath booing Taylor Swift, who is objectively winning at life. Earlier this month, Time revealed Swift as its 2023 Person Of The Year, and in the accompanying profile, Swift commented on the frenzy surrounding every Chiefs game she’s attended since September 24.