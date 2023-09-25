Did Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Have A Restaurant Date?

The Kansas City Chiefs embarrassed the Chicago Bears, 41-10, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday, September 24. Nobody cares, because Taylor Swift was in attendance to support Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she might or might not be dating but is at least casually seeing.

Swift had already visited Arrowhead on July 7 and 8 for The Eras Tour — celebrating the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) during her July 7 show — and Kelce shared he felt “butthurt” about failing to deliver his phone number to Swift via friendship bracelet. Well, somehow, she got the message, and here we are. (God help us all.)

Kelce and Swift were seen leaving Arrowhead together in a video from Jarrett Payton, which was followed by several blurry photos of them in Kelce’s convertible.

Talk about being at the right place at the right time! Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead together after the game. #Bears #ChiefsKingdom #NFL pic.twitter.com/wrMoDszOme — Jarrett Payton (@paytonsun) September 25, 2023

I’m in a getaway car pic.twitter.com/c7GbpNieRK — Madeline Hill (@mad_hill) September 25, 2023

third attempt at KC Paparazzi I have seen, we are now getting 'partial face.' eyes and mouth would be a significant improvement https://t.co/wFxugMYQm0 — TOM MARTIN (@LetItFlyTom) September 25, 2023

According to Entertainment Tonight, Kelce and Swift spent the rest of the night at Prime Social Rooftop in Kansas City’s Country Club Plaza.

“Travis bought out the restaurant for his family and team,” an unnamed eyewitness told ET. “Taylor arrived, wearing a denim dress, and was seen snacking, having some cocktails and dancing alongside Travis. The two were very affectionate with one another but kept things fun and lighthearted. Travis’ teammates also showed up to the after-party, as well as his mom and dad, Donna and Ed. The party lasted until 2 a.m.”