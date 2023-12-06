As NFL fans have surely noticed, Taylor Swift has popped up at a number of Kansas City Chiefs games this season, to support Travis Kelce. It turns out she’s become a real fan of the game: The newly minted Time 2023 Person Of The Year said in her cover story, “Football is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life.”

Of course, though, some football fans just trying to watch the game have been annoyed by broadcasts focusing on the pop star in attendance. That doesn’t seem to bother Swift in the slightest, though.

In her Time interview, Swift spoke about how TV broadcasts of games have been covering her, saying, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the-camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

She added, “I’m just there to support Travis. I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

Swift also talked about the origins of her and Kelce’s relationship and her first NFL game, saying, “This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Read the full cover story here.