Bill Belichick is not usually someone you go to for takes on things happening in the pop culture world, as he would typically prefer to give you a 10 minute long history lesson on the long snapper position and the efficacy of using a roster spot on one than talk about anything else.

However, there is one thing we know Bill Belichick loves beyond the world of football, and that is Taylor Swift, as he converted into Swift fandom when he saw her Eras Tour stop in New England earlier this year. Belichick isn’t quite sure he’s a Swiftie, but he is a fan and so there was naturally a curiosity for his take as the NFL and Taylor Swift worlds collide with her showing up to the Chiefs-Bears game on Sunday to watch Travis Kelce amid dating rumors.

On The Greg Hill Show on WEEI in Boston, Belichick made his weekly Monday morning appearance after the Pats beat the Jets and, after talking through the game, he was asked for his thoughts on the goings on in Kansas City and played along with it much better than anyone would anticipate he would, calling it “the biggest catch” of Kelce’s career.

"Travis Kelce has had a lot of big catches in his career. This would be the biggest."

Bill Belichick shares his thoughts on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift! pic.twitter.com/kShgbLqnF0 — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) September 25, 2023

As someone who has watched Belichick bristle at and refuse to answer questions he views as nonsensical for years, it’s pretty hysterical that he’s willing to have fun here with the Kelce-Swift stuff. That just shows his Swiftie bonafides and Travis better be careful, because if this thing ends poorly not only will he have millions of Swift’s fans on him, but one of the biggest names in the NFL seems like he’ll side with Taylor too.