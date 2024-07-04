The VIP tent was overflowing at Taylor Swift’s recent three-day The Eras Tour stint at Wembley Stadium in London, including Prince William, Tom Cruise, Hugh Grant, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, and Greta Gerwig. Travis Kelce, Swift’s boyfriend of nearly a year, socialized with all of the above, but he hopes that his The Eras Tour debut caught the eye of a different actor who was not in attendance.

“It’s such a fan, playful part of the show, and it was the perfect time for me to go up there [and] just be a ham,” Kelce said on Wednesday’s (July 3) episode of New Heights, referencing his performance as a backup dancer to tee up Swift for “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.”

The Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end and three-time Super Bowl champion added, “I always wanted to pull out this move, but I never knew when I should pull it out — like, an area where it made sense — and it was the Dumb And Dumber Jim Carrey, him like doing tap dances. That’s one of my favorite moves of all time.”

Travis had one rule for his debut on stage: Do NOT drop Taylor SEASON 2 FINALE PREMIERES NOW: https://t.co/G8AykjBmAb pic.twitter.com/hSVoktpl1K — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 3, 2024

The day after the show, Swift posted on Instagram that she was still “cracking up/swooning over” Kelce’s The Eras Tour debut.

Swift will next bring The Eras Tour to Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam from July 4-6 and will complete her European and UK leg back in Wembley Stadium from August 15-20 before bringing Eras back to North America for a second, shorter leg throughout November and December. In short, there are still plenty of opportunities for Kelce to join Swift again.

Watch Kelce discuss his The Eras Tour debut on New Heights above.