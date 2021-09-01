Bachelor Share A Bittersweet New Song, ‘I See It Now’

Earlier in the summer, Bachelor — aka the collaborative project between Palehound‘s Ellen Kempner and Jay Som‘s Melina Duterte — released their debut album Doomin’ Sun. Now, the duo have shared a standalone single, “I See It Now.” A gentle, lo-fi track, “I See It Now” plays out over a hushed, dissonant melody as Kempner and Duterte harmonize about insecurity with a sexual partner.

They share about the track in a press release:

“Back in January when Bachelor was filming our music videos for Doomin’ Sun, we found ourselves with a day to kill at Ellen’s house in Poughkeepsie. Ellen had assembled a small recording setup in her basement that she was mystified by and still figuring out how to work so we decided to record a song to mess around with the gear. Melina wrote the creepy intro keyboard part and we built the song from there. What came was ‘I See It Now,’ a kind of lethargic muse on sexual regret and insecurity.”

Back in May, Uproxx spoke to Bachelor about the band’s genesis. Duterte told us, “We came up with that because I love the ABC show The Bachelor. I’m really obsessed and I think at the time I was really into the current season. I knew everything about it and I would force Ellen to watch it with me. But I think it was actually Ellen’s idea to name the band Bachelor because it’s cute. It’s the opposite of what we are, it’s very strange sounding. You picture a cis guy in a suit. And we’re just, like, really gay and not that.”

Listen to “I See It Now” above.