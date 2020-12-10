Troye Sivan and Kacey Musgraves have been hinting at new music together for a minute, and earlier this week Troye revealed that he’d be joined by both Kacey and Mark Ronson on a new version of his track, “Easy.” The new collaboration comes complete with a video, starring both Kacey and Troye, cavorting through Nashville’s seedy underbelly.

Instead of presenting the formal remake of “Easy” as a remix, Troye Sivan simply added Kacey Musgraves and Mark Ronson to the song, and boy do those two make a great addition. Yes, Kacey has her own verse, and joins Troye to sing along with plenty of choruses after her appearances. Plus the whole soundscape of the song has been reimagined in flickering Ronson fashion that perfectly suits the Nashville nightlife vibes of the new video.

As the teaser promised, Troye does have a green mullet, and Kacey has plenty of hair tricks up her own sleeve in some motel scenes, before popping up in immaculate fur at a local bar, and then the two hang out in front of the infamous Tennessee haunt, Jenna’s Toy Box, an adult sex toy shop. Hey, local businesses could use this kind of look right now, and I’m sure a sex toy store is no different. Check out the playfully noir clip above, and perhaps there’s more collaborations from this trio on the way? We can only hope.