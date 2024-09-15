Here Is Troye Sivan’s ‘Sweat’ Tour Setlist For 2024

Troye Sivan has been known to stir things up with his live performances. Thanks to the “One Of Your Girls” singer’s joint tour with Charli XCX that certainly won’t change.

Yesterday (September 14), their Sweat Tour launched in Detroit, Michigan. While the tour is equally billed, Troye served the honors of opening the night at Little Caesars Arena. According to reports, this will remain the case throughout the tour as Troye and Charli alternate sets (of three songs) during each performance. But don’t worry the pair will treat audiences to duet of their past collaborations along the way.

Check out Troye Sivan’s setlist below (according to Setlist.fm), along with the Sweat Tour‘s schedule.