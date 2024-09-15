Here Is Troye Sivan’s ‘Sweat’ Tour Setlist For 2024

Troye Sivan has been known to stir things up with his live performances. Thanks to the “One Of Your Girls” singer’s joint tour with Charli XCX that certainly won’t change.
Yesterday (September 14), their Sweat Tour launched in Detroit, Michigan. While the tour is equally billed, Troye served the honors of opening the night at Little Caesars Arena. According to reports, this will remain the case throughout the tour as Troye and Charli alternate sets (of three songs) during each performance. But don’t worry the pair will treat audiences to duet of their past collaborations along the way.
Check out Troye Sivan’s setlist below (according to Setlist.fm), along with the Sweat Tour‘s schedule.
Troye Sivan’s Sweat Tour Setlist
1. “Got Me Started”
2. “What’s the Time Where You Are?”
3. “My My My!”
4. “In My Room”
5. “Dance to This”
6. “Rager Teenager!” (live debut)
7. “Bloom”
8. “One Of Your Girls”
9. “Silly”
10. “You” (Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae cover)
11. “STUD”
Encore:
12. “Honey”
13. “Rush”
Troye Sivan’s 2024 Tour Dates: Sweat Tour with Charli XCX
09/16 — Laval, QC @ Place Bell
09/18 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/20 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/26 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
09/28 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
10/02 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/03 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/05 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/06 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
10/09 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/11 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
10/13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/15 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
10/18 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/20 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
10/22 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
10/23 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena