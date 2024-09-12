Earlier this month, Charli XCX said bye to Brat Summer. That doesn’t mean she’s done with her hit album Brat, though: Today (September 12), she released her new “Talk Talk” remix with Troye Sivan (and Dua Lipa) while also announcing Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.

The new version of the album is a two-disc release, with the first featuring Charli’s recent remixes and the second mirroring the tracklist of Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.

Listen to the “Talk Talk” remix above. Find the Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat cover art and tracklist (which, based on some of the track titles, appears to be incomplete at the moment) below.