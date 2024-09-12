Earlier this month, Charli XCX said bye to Brat Summer. That doesn’t mean she’s done with her hit album Brat, though: Today (September 12), she released her new “Talk Talk” remix with Troye Sivan (and Dua Lipa) while also announcing Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat.
The new version of the album is a two-disc release, with the first featuring Charli’s recent remixes and the second mirroring the tracklist of Brat And It’s The Same But There’s Three More Songs So It’s Not.
Listen to the “Talk Talk” remix above. Find the Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat cover art and tracklist (which, based on some of the track titles, appears to be incomplete at the moment) below.
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Album Cover Artwork
Charli XCX’s Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat Tracklist
Disc 1
1. “360 Featuring Robyn & Yung Lean”
2. “Track Two”
3. “Track Three”
4. “Track Four”
5. “Talk Talk Featuring Troye Sivan”
6. “Von Dutch A.G. Cook Remix Featuring Addison Rae”
7. “Track Seven”
8. “Track Eight”
9. “Track Nine”
10. “Girl, So Confusing Featuring Lorde”
11. “Track Eleven”
12. “Track Twelve”
13. “Track Thirteen”
14. “Track Fourteen”
15. “Track Fifteen”
16. “Guess Featuring Billie Eilish”
Disc 2
1. “360”
2. “Club Classics”
3. “Sympathy Is A Knife”
4. “I Might Say Something Stupid”
5. “Talk Talk”
6. “Von Dutch”
7. “Everything Is Romantic”
8. “Rewind”
9. “So I”
10. “Girl, So Confusing”
11. “Apple”
12. “B2B”
13. “Mean Girls”
14. “I Think About It All The Time”
15. “365”
16. “Hello Goodbye”
17. “Guess”
18. “Spring Breakers”
Brat And It’s Completely Different But Also Still Brat is out 10/11 via Atlantic. Find more information here.