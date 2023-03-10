Twice celebrated the release of their new 12th mini album, Ready To Be, by dropping by 30 Rock for a special performance of “Set Me Free” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Our next guests were honored with the Billboard 2023 Women In Music Breakthrough Award,” Fallon announced as he held a copy of their record.

From there, Twice built anticipation in the crowd as they stayed in the shadows while some electric blue lights signaled their arrival. With nine total members, Chaeyoung, Nayeon, Tzuyu, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Jeongyeon, each one carried the choreography to a level of complete perfection. Not once did a single girl’s movements miss a beat in the incredibly catchy track.

Fans cheered throughout and loved watching it online — for the ones who couldn’t make it in-person. Nayeon also shared some backstage snaps to her Instagram story, with a caption that one fan translated as “Can’t wait for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and don’t forget to check out our first stage of ‘Set Me Free.'”

In addition to giving their all in the live debut performance, Twice dropped the cinematic music video for “Set Me Free” last night (March 9.)

Check out Twice’s “Set Me Free” live performance above.