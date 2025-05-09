Over the past year-plus, Usher and Sabrina Carpenter have been the king and queen when it comes to spicy on-stage antics: Usher seductively serenades people at his Las Vegas residency, while Carpenter strikes risqué poses while performing “Juno.” These two forces had to meet eventually, and they did at the Met Gala, where Usher suggestively fed Carpenter a cherry.

Carpenter’s father had some feelings about the situation: Carpenter shared an image dump on Instagram and one of them was a screenshot of a text from him, sharing a photo of the fateful feeding and writing, “? Weird.” Usher himself took to the comments to apologize, writing, “Apologies Mr Carpenter [laughing emoji][cherry emoji].”

Meanwhile, Carpenter explained why she opted to go with a no-pants look for her Met Gala outfit, saying in a blue-carpet interview, “This is Louis Vuitton, and I’m such a massive fan of Pharrell’s and have been to the show. And I was just like, ‘If I could go this year with him, that would be my dream,’ and it came true. And he was like, ‘You’re quite short, so no pants for you.’ So here we are! Here we are!” She was also completely unbothered by critics of the fit.