If you found yourself stomping your foot along to Shaboozey, Tanner Adell, or Adrianne Lenker this year, then Waylon Wyatt is right up your alley.

The 17-year-old rising country star has caught the eyes of millions thanks to his breakout “Arkansas Diamond,” featured on EP Til The Sun Goes Down. Today (November 15), Waylon released the official lyric visualizer for another Til The Sun Goes Down standout to keep his mounting fan base addicted. On “O.D.,” Waylon tackles the deep adornment of puppy love.

“If your love was a drug I wouldn’t get enough / I’d be a cracked-out, bad-mouthed, lacking teeth a crashed out, blacked out, lacking sleep a hard sight to see living out on the streets / Being a wreck a wretch begging for cash Just so I can buy some more of that good stuff your love / Gets me weak / With just your touch I wouldn’t get clean / Better, yet I don’t think I’d even try / One more taste of those lips, and I’m done for life Oh if your love was a drug / I’d be guaranteed to O.D.,” sings Waylon.

You might find an innocent level of humor in young love. But, Waylon’s future in country music is a serious matter. Next year’s award season should prove that.

Listen to “O.D.” above.

Til The Sun Goes Down is out now via Music Soup/Darkroom Records. Find more information here.