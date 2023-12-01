As far as the public knows, Taylor Swift has never been married. That hasn’t stopped celebrity gossip social media account Deuxmoi from claiming she and Joe Alwyn had some sort of arrangement that had apparently been described as a “marriage.” Tree Paine, Swift’s longtime publicist, caught wind of this, and she’s not happy.

In an Instagram Story, Deuxmoi shared a message sent to them, which criticizes them in part for claiming Swift and Alwyn were “secretly married.” The account responded, “She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person. It was NEVER made legal. I will die on this hill! Put it on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a sh*t what she does!!!!! I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen!!!”

Paine, who was clearly frustrated, shared a screenshot of Deuxmoi’s Story and tweeted, “Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi. There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind. This is an insane thing to post. It’s time for you to be held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

Swift, meanwhile, is presumably more focused on spending quality time with Travis Kelce.