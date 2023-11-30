Taylor Swift and Beyoncé have been pitted against each other this year, since their respective tours, The Eras Tour and Renaissance, have been the biggest concert events of 2023. It doesn’t feel like Swift and Beyoncé themselves see each other as adversaries, though. In October, Beyoncé made a surprise appearance at Swift’s premiere for her Eras Tour concert movie.

Now, the shoe is on the other foot: Beyoncé’s own film chronicling her own massive tour (dubbed Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé) is premiering in London today (November 30), and it has been rumored that Swift was planning to show up. TMZ reported earlier today that Swift hopped on a private jet bound for London, and it appears that’s the truth: The UK premiere is getting underway, as photos and videos of Swift on the red carpet are starting to surface on social media.

Swift posed for photos and videos with fans in attendance while rocking an outfit featuring a sparkling silver Balmain gown, jewelry via Anita Ko, and shoes from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Meanwhile, Swift recently released the fan-favorite song “You’re Losing Me” on streaming platforms, and Beyoncé’s only a few days removed from the Beverly Hills premiere of the Renaissance movie.