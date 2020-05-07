Wet Tease A New Era With The Comforting Track ‘Come To You’

It’s been two years since the indie-pop Brooklyn group Wet shared their sophomore record, Still Run, and the group has kept any word of a new project under wraps since. Back in February, Wet quietly unveiled the track “Still Fog.” The single was originally written to appear on their 2016 debut album but didn’t fit either record properly. Now, the band returns with another hushed release. The Brooklyn trio shares the comforting track “Come To You.”

“Come To You” opens with moody synths and slight percussive elements, leaving room for vocalist Kelly Zutrau’s earnest musings to stand at the track’s forefront. To write the single, Zutrau teamed up with producer DJ Dahi, who has previously worked with the likes of Dr. Dre, Mac Miller, and 21 Savage. “We both know what it’s like to need someone too much / And you know what it’s like to be left on your own / No one told you that someone could just come and change your world,” Zutrau sings.

With the debut of “Come To You,” the band has still yet to confirm their third record. But the single arrives as a promising signal that the group is back in the studio.

Listen to Wet’s “Come To You” above.

Revisit Uproxx’s review of Still Run here.