Jim Nantz and Tony Romo are two of the best in the business when it comes to football broadcasting, which is why they were tasked with calling Super Bowl LVIII for CBS this weekend. So, all due respect to them and everybody else involved in the CBS broadcast, but Nickelodeon’s Super Bowl coverage was so clearly the most fun way to watch the big game.

Need proof? Take a look at the celebrities who were in attendance on the Nick broadcast. Offering some shots of CGI fish characters made to look like famous folks, Nick showed off aquatic music stars like Billie Eelish, Doja Catfish, and Herring Styles in the Bikini Bottom stands, along with other celebs like LePrawn James, Clamuel L. Jackson, and Fin Diesel.

These fish puns are getting out of hand 😂 📺: #SBLVIII on Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/XAjUMNH7Mg — NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024

doja at the super bowl omg pic.twitter.com/FSSKVVlDBm — naz. (@dojaclouds) February 12, 2024

Nick had a ton of fun beyond that, too. “Sweet Victory” finally made its first appearance at the big game. On top of that, SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star were on hand to provide in-game commentary, alongside Noah Eagle and Nate Burleson. At one point during the game, the camera cut to Leonardi DiCaprio in attendance, and Tom Kenny (voicing SpongeBob as he has since 1999) had a great quip: “Leonardo DiCaprio, 25. That was about his dating history,” a perfect reference to this classic SpongeBob scene.