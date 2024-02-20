Universal Music Group and TikTok are tied up in a business dispute over royalty payments. Apparently, there is another beef brewing, but this time, creators are at the helm. During the 2024 People’s Choice Awards, viewers noticed that shiny trophies weren’t the only thing being handed out.

In a viral clip from the ceremony, a confused Billie Eilish is seen whispering something about the event’s attendees. Users online believe her remarks were aimed at shading the TikTok influencers in attendance. Now, the creators are clapping back. On February 19, Bryce Hall uploaded a video clapping back at Eilish to defend his fellow online stars.

“First off, Billie Eilish, I am so sorry that I didn’t acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you,” he said. “Second, People’s Choice invited us [TikTokers] personally. Everyone who attended People’s Choice and was sitting at those tables was invited. So, hate on them. The most sad thing is, I was a Billie Eilish stan. I stanned you, Billie Eilish. And now I don’t think I can renegade to any of your songs anymore, so thank you for taking away all my content.”

Billie Eilish has not issued a response to Bryce Hall’s video or the viral clip.