Olivia Rodrigo started her Guts World Tour with a high-energy show in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, and fans can’t wait to see her on the upcoming stops. Considering she has two albums under her belt now, there were questions about exactly what she would be playing and how long her set would be.
In total, Rodrigo’s setlist consisted of 22 songs, including her hits “Drivers License” and “Get Him Back.”
Here’s what to know about how long she performs for, as well as the set times for her opening acts.
How Long Is Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour Concert?
One user on Reddit asked about what they should expect when attending Rodrigo’s upcoming show in Houston, mainly in terms of the set times. Someone else replied, using her Palm Springs show as an example. According to that, Rodrigo’s current tour opener, Chappell Roan, started at 7:30 and was done by 8 p.m. that night.
For Rodrigo’s set, fans didn’t have to wait too long, as she kicked things off at 8:30. And what better way to make an entrance than by rocking out to “Bad Idea, Right?” with the entire crowd? She goes on to perform for a full hour-and-thirty-minutes, meaning her set ends somewhere around 10. This gives plenty of time for the stadium crowds to get out and head home on time, no matter what age you are.