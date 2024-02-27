How Long Is Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’ Concert?

Olivia Rodrigo started her Guts World Tour with a high-energy show in Palm Springs, California over the weekend, and fans can’t wait to see her on the upcoming stops. Considering she has two albums under her belt now, there were questions about exactly what she would be playing and how long her set would be.

In total, Rodrigo’s setlist consisted of 22 songs, including her hits “Drivers License” and “Get Him Back.”

Here’s what to know about how long she performs for, as well as the set times for her opening acts.