What Time Does Taylor Swift Go On Stage For ‘The Eras Tour?’

Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour has blazed across North America for the better part of the year so far and is nearing its finale in Los Angeles, CA at the SoFi Stadium with openers Haim, Gracie Adams (Thursday, Monday, and Tuesday night), Owenn (Friday night), and Gayle (Saturday and Wednesday night) in tow. It has been a long, wild ride, but surely the wildest nights are still ahead as Swift takes on one of the biggest markets for final week of her tour — for now.

Swifties in the City of Angels will want to arrive well before she hits the stage at around 8 PM, according to past show coverage from cities like Chicago and Seattle. Fortunately for y’all, we’ve provided a handy guide for where to park to ensure you spend more time inside the stadium than outside (although the outside is really pretty).

And hey, fans outside the US: it’s almost your turn. Taylor announced her international dates in June; they kick off on August 24 in Mexico City, sweeping through Argentina and Brazil before hitting Tokyo, Melbourne, Sydney, Singapore, Paris, Stockholm, Lisbon, Madrid, and more next year. And US citizens who missed out the first time around may get a second chance to see the show, provided they live in one of the cities where new dates were announced today.