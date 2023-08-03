Where To Park Near SoFi Stadium For Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’

Did you get tickets to Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concerts at Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium this weekend? Congratulations and we hope you enjoy the show, but there’s still some planning to do. Getting Swift tickets is only part of the battle, because now a big question left to answer is: Where are you going to park?

Well, The Los Angeles Times recently shared some insight in a parking rundown made specifically for this occasion. They note that a good place to start looking is on SoFi Stadium’s own page dedicated to parking information.

ParkWhiz is also an option for booking a spot, as they show what parking areas are available to get through them for all the concerts. It’s not cheap, though, as some spots will run you hundreds of dollars. Reselling sites like StubHub and Vivid Seats also have parking accommodations available.

If you want to save some money, the city of Inglewood also offers a Park & Go service. Spots in the remote lots got for $38.25 each, while round trip rides on the shuttle from the lot to SoFi Stadium are $8.70 per person.

Also worth noting is that the Kia Forum is right near SoFi Stadium, and they’re selling parking for the Swift concerts, too. Beyond that, you could also just take an Uber, Lyft, taxi, or something like that to the stadium.

The LA Times piece has additional information about parking and traffic, so learn more here.